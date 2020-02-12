Police have hit out at anti-PSNI posters which have been erected in recent hours in Derry

Police have hit out at anti-PSNI posters which have been erected in Derry.

The posters are believed to have erected in the city in recent hours.

​

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said: “ These posters can only be described as cruel and disgusting and have clearly been created by those who fear a fully representative police service.

“The cowards who hide behind this fake rhetoric and who ridicule the resolve, commitment and bravery of every person who works every day to keep each of you safe, have nothing to offer our society and should be condemned by all right thinking people.

​

“I would urge anyone who comes across these posters, either online or physically, not to share or circulate this material further.”