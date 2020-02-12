Police have hit out at anti-PSNI posters which have been erected in recent hours in Derry

Contact
Police have hit out at anti-PSNI posters which have been erected in Derry.
The posters are believed to have erected in the city in recent hours.
Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said: “ These posters can only be described as cruel and disgusting and have clearly been created by those who fear a fully representative police service.
“The cowards who hide behind this fake rhetoric and who ridicule the resolve, commitment and bravery of every person who works every day to keep each of you safe, have nothing to offer our society and should be condemned by all right thinking people.
“I would urge anyone who comes across these posters, either online or physically, not to share or circulate this material further.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.