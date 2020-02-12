Special Valentine's Day event being held in Derry to help spread the love with those suffering as a result of the Syrian conflict

A special fundraising event will be held in Derry this week to raise money to help refugees from the civil war in Syria.

A Valentine's Day charity coffee morning will be held at the Waterside parish hall at Malvern Terrace on Friday.

The event will run from 10am to 12noon.

All the money raised will be donated to the parish's Syria Project which helps those suffering as a result of the conflict in Syria.

People are encouraged to come and support the event.