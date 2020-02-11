Eight bikes and tools stolen during a break-in at a house in Derry

Police are investigating a report of theft in the Richmond Crescent area of Derry.

A police spokesperson said: “It is reported that sometime between 10pm on Saturday 8th February and 11am on Sunday 9th February, entry was gained to a shed at an address in the area and eight bicycles and tools were stolen.

“Following a search of the area, two bicycles were recovered however six remain outstanding.

“I would appeal to anyone who is offered these items in suspicious circumstances or witnessed any suspicious activity to contact police in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 845 09/02/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”