Unique love story event set for Limavady

A unique story telling event is coming to Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre.
The 'Tenx9' show will see nine people have ten minutes each to tell a true love tale from their own lives.
Originating in Belfast in 2011, and was created by Pádraig Ó Tuama and Paul Doran.
The concept now takes place in over 17 countries around the world, allowing everyday people or seasoned writers to read or tell their own story.
The upcoming event in Limavady takes place on February 21, between Valentine’s Day and Leap Day, when women can traditionally propose to their partners and will feature love themed stories, which can be interpreted in any way, shape or form.
Even if you don’t have a story to tell, come along for an excellent night of entertainment, laughs, embarrassing tales and potentially a few heartbreak stories!
If you have a true story to share on the theme of ‘Love’ and would like to take part go to tenx9.com/submissions or email story@tenx9.com. You can also contact the Arts Centre by 028 7776 0650.
