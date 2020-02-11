Post Office today said that a proposed relocation of Buncrana Road Post Office in Derry is not taking place

The Post Office today said that a proposed relocation of Buncrana Road Post Office to the Nisa store at 65 Buncrana Road in Derry is not taking place as the retailer has decided not to progress their application to operate the branch.

A Post Office spokesperson said that any future relocation would be subject to further public consultation.

Buncrana Road Post Office will continue to operate from at 50 Buncrana Road for the time being, the spokesperson added.