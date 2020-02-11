Man arrested in Jonathan Cairns murder probe

Contact
Jonathan Cairns was murdered in April 1999.
Detectives investigating the murder of 18 year old Jonathan Cairns in Ballykelly, whose body was found in a shallow grave in Loughermore Forest after he was attacked as he made his way home from a night out in the early hours of April 25, 1999, have arrested a 50 year old man.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The view over Ballinderry Bridge as Storm Ciara swept through Co Derry over the weekend. Picture: John O'Neill/ Sperrin Photography
Diversions will be in place as the six figure resurfacing works is carried out on the Ballyquin Road.
Some members of the Take Action for Maghera Park group who are opposing the building of an industrial park at the former Maghera High School site.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.