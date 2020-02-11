Extra date added for Van Morrison's Derry gig

Contact
Van Morrison will play in Derry in May.
An extra date has been added for when music legend Sir Van Morrison makes a welcome return to the Millennium Forum as part of The City of Derry Jazz Festival this spring.
The multi award winning singer, composer and performer will be showcasing songs from his most recent studio album Three Chords and the Truth - as well as dipping into some of his greatest and best known hits from undoubtedly one of the most revered back catalogues in music history.
Three Chords and the Truth is truly something wonderful — fourteen new original compositions effortlessly encapsulate the Van Morrison sound and showcase his talents as one of our generation’s most celebrated songwriters.
His sixth album in just four years, Three Chords and the Truth is further proof that Van Morrison is one of the greatest recording artists of all time and a creative force to be reckoned with.
Don’t miss this very special performance by one of music’s most inspirational artists at this year’s City Of Derry Jazz Festival.
Tickets go on-sale Friday at 9m for Saturday May 9 and Sunday May 10.
