Police have seized a quantity of potion during a raid in County Derry.

The PSNI said that its officers yesterday assisted tax officials in searching a number of commercial premises in the Magherafelt area.

A police spokesperson said that around 5,000 cigarettes and a quantity of poitín were seized during the raid.

The spokesperson added: "Working together in partnership with our enforcement colleagues we continue to stop those who stealing from the taxpayer, robbing public services and undermining legitimate honest traders."

Poitín was traditionally distilled in a small pot still and the term is a diminutive of the Irish word pota, meaning "pot".

The Irish word for a hangover is póit.