Anger at vandalism of Derry city centre defibrillator

Councillor Logue urges anyone with information to pass it on to PSNI

The defibrillator in Waterloo Place which was vandalised yesterday.

Reporter:

John Gill

Those responsible for the vandalism of a defibrillator at Waterloo Place in Derry city centre yesterday have been slammed by Sinn Fein Councillor Patricia Logue.

She said it was "absolutely disgraceful" that anyone would even contemplate vandalising a defibrillator.

Councillor Logue added: “Every minute without CPR or defibrillation reduces a person's chance of surviving a cardiac arrest by around 10 per cent.

“It will also give patients the best possible chance of receiving early defibrillation prior to the ambulance services arrival, which is proven to save lives.”

Councillor Logue concluded: “I would appeal to anyone with information on whoever was responsible to bring it forward to the police.”

 

