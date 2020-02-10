Anger at vandalism of Derry city centre defibrillator

Contact
The defibrillator in Waterloo Place which was vandalised yesterday.
Those responsible for the vandalism of a defibrillator at Waterloo Place in Derry city centre yesterday have been slammed by Sinn Fein Councillor Patricia Logue.
She said it was "absolutely disgraceful" that anyone would even contemplate vandalising a defibrillator.
Councillor Logue added: “Every minute without CPR or defibrillation reduces a person's chance of surviving a cardiac arrest by around 10 per cent.
“It will also give patients the best possible chance of receiving early defibrillation prior to the ambulance services arrival, which is proven to save lives.”
Councillor Logue concluded: “I would appeal to anyone with information on whoever was responsible to bring it forward to the police.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Greenhaw residents Terence Moore, Danny McLaughlin, Danny Ogilby and Sean Friel pictured with local councillors Shaun Harkin and Eamonn McCann
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.