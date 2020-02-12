Court News: Man jailed for assault on partner

Contact
Derry courthouse at Bishop Street.
A man whose defence barrister described his account to police after a domestic incident as 'errant self serving nonsense' has been jailed at Derry Magistrates Court.
Owen Courtney, 30, of Marianus Park in the Hazelbank area of the city, admitted assaulting his partner on October 5 last year.
The court heard police were called to a domestic incident and the injured party told them she had been asleep in bed at 5.30am when she was woken up by the defendant shouting outside the house.
She opened the back door and Courtney pushed her back and entered the kitchen.
An argument ensued and the woman said Courtney pushed her again causing her to fall back.
She then tried to go upstairs to feed her child and the defendant stood in front of her impeding her. He then struck her on the head.
The woman went upstairs and phoned her mother and removed the children from the house.
When interviewed, Courtney admitted being drunk at the house.
He denied all the assaults and said the only time he had touched her was when he raised his arm to defend himself.
He was shown body worn footage of the marks on the woman's neck and said they had not been there when she left the property
Eoghan Devlin, defence barrister, said his client had given police 'a ridiculous account' of the incident. He said there was 'no serious history' between the pair.
District Judge Barney McElholm said there had been an assault some years ago against the same injured party yet she had taken him back and now he had assaulted her again.
He added 'the best thing she could do for her children' would be to have nothing to do with this man.
Imposing a four month prison sentence, Mr McElhom said Courtney had 'shown no remorse and told a pack of lies'.
