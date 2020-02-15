Seminars on future of historic buildings

Contact
Prehen House is one of Derry's oldest buildings
Two seminars looking at climate change and its impact on historic buildings are to be held in Derry.
Both events are being hosted by Derry City and Strabane District Council, in Derry’s Guildhall and will be entitled ‘Maintenance Matters’.
Among the speakers taking part in the seminar are Chris McCollum, a Building Conservation Surveyor with Building Conservation Surveyors Ltd; Bronagh Lynch, Conservation Architect with Consarc; Vanessa Glindmeier from Adapt Northern Heritage and Caroline Maguire, Architect with the Heritage Advice & Regulation Branch of the DfC Historic Environment Division.
On the following day, Tuesday, February 25, the second day-long seminar will focus on climate change within the context of historic environments.
This event will be led by Adapt Northern Heritage, who will deliver a focussed seminar entitled ‘Climate Change Adaptation of Derry’s Historic Places’ in the Guildhall from 9am until 5pm.
Maura Fitzpatrick, Derry City and Strabane District Council Heritage Officer, said the seminars will be of particular interest to anyone with a keen interest in preserving historic buildings.
“The deterioration of many properties is often not the result of neglect, but a lack of understanding, and we hope this event will allow us to educate and inform property owners of the importance of early intervention and how it can prevent costly defects at a later stage.”
In welcoming both events, Karen Phillips, Director of Environment & Regeneration from Derry City and Strabane District Council, said: “These are two very important seminars which will provide a very useful insight for delegates on firstly the importance of maintaining our historic built fabric by providing useful case studies to owners of heritage properties, as well as the impact of climate change upon heritage sensitive environments and an overview of the key points for consideration in terms of adaptation and mitigation measures.
“There is an interesting range of speakers at both events and I would encourage those with an interest in the two subject matters to attend.”
The seminars are free of charge and include refreshments and a light lunch.
Spaces are limited so booking is essential.
Those interested in attending should contact regeneration@derrystrabane.com.
