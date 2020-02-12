Court News : Suspended sentence for man who wanted to go to jail 'to nut someone'

A Derry man who was described as being 'abusive and aggressive' throughout his detention has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrates Court.



Ciaran Creggan, 29, of Galliagh Park, admitted a series of charges that occurred on August 17, 2018.



The court heard police were called to an address in relation to a report involving the defendant.



Creggan was arrested for an assault, possessing an offensive weapon and threatening to damage property.



He admitted the assault but said he had only gone 'to smack' the injured party.



He also admitted threatening to damage the injured party's car and having a shovel.



When the charges were being read to him, Creggan shouted and screamed and said he could not wait to go to Maghaberry Prison 'to nut someone'.



Defence barrister, Michael Donaghey, told the court the incident stemmed from a domestic fall out but that had since been reconciled.



He said Creggan had extensive issues. The defendant was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for two years.