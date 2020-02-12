Court News : Suspended sentence for man who wanted to go to jail 'to nut someone'

Contact
A Derry man who was described as being 'abusive and aggressive' throughout his detention has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrates Court.
Ciaran Creggan, 29, of Galliagh Park, admitted a series of charges that occurred on August 17, 2018.
The court heard police were called to an address in relation to a report involving the defendant.
Creggan was arrested for an assault, possessing an offensive weapon and threatening to damage property.
He admitted the assault but said he had only gone 'to smack' the injured party.
He also admitted threatening to damage the injured party's car and having a shovel.
When the charges were being read to him, Creggan shouted and screamed and said he could not wait to go to Maghaberry Prison 'to nut someone'.
Defence barrister, Michael Donaghey, told the court the incident stemmed from a domestic fall out but that had since been reconciled.
He said Creggan had extensive issues. The defendant was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for two years.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.