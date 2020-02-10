Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Weekend Burglary in Newbuildings

A local councillor has hit out at a recent spate of burglaries in the city and surrounding area.

Weekend Burglary in Newbuildings

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A local councillor has hit out at a recent spate of burglaries in the city and surrounding area.

DUP councillor Graham Warke spoke out after another burglary in the Newbuildings area.

He said that the home of an elderly couple was broken into at Duncastle Park on Saturday night.

Cllr Warke said another house in the same area had been burgled the weekend before.

Police said they received reports of three burglaries in the Derry area over the weekend.

The PSNI are urging people to be vigilant.

Cllr Warke said he was disgusted by the break-ins.

“People should feel safe in their homes and it is a disgrace that this is happening,” he said.

“In particular, Newbuildings has always been a very safe community where people looked out for each other.

“There is a lot of anger following these recent burglaries and it is important that the police do all they can to catch those responsible.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We encourage you to be vigilant in the areas in which you live.

“Look out for your neighbours, particularly when you think they are absent or if they have particular vulnerability.
“Report anything suspicious to police. If it’s ongoing dial 999.”

The police spokesperson urged people to:
- Lock doors and windows; double lock UPVC doors by lifting handle and turning key.
- Hide all keys, including car keys, out of sight and away from letterbox
- Good outside lighting can act as a deterrent to intruders.
- Let trusted neighbours and friends know if you are planning to be absent from your home
- Leave a light on a timer to make property appear occupied when out.
- Keep ladders, stools and anything else which could be used to climb on and enter your property out of sight.
- Padlock side gates.
- Remove valuables from line of sight, and if possible secure in a safe.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie