Weekend Burglary in Newbuildings

A local councillor has hit out at a recent spate of burglaries in the city and surrounding area.
DUP councillor Graham Warke spoke out after another burglary in the Newbuildings area.
He said that the home of an elderly couple was broken into at Duncastle Park on Saturday night.
Cllr Warke said another house in the same area had been burgled the weekend before.
Police said they received reports of three burglaries in the Derry area over the weekend.
The PSNI are urging people to be vigilant.
Cllr Warke said he was disgusted by the break-ins.
“People should feel safe in their homes and it is a disgrace that this is happening,” he said.
“In particular, Newbuildings has always been a very safe community where people looked out for each other.
“There is a lot of anger following these recent burglaries and it is important that the police do all they can to catch those responsible.”
A PSNI spokesperson said: “We encourage you to be vigilant in the areas in which you live.
“Look out for your neighbours, particularly when you think they are absent or if they have particular vulnerability.
“Report anything suspicious to police. If it’s ongoing dial 999.”
The police spokesperson urged people to:
- Lock doors and windows; double lock UPVC doors by lifting handle and turning key.
- Hide all keys, including car keys, out of sight and away from letterbox
- Good outside lighting can act as a deterrent to intruders.
- Let trusted neighbours and friends know if you are planning to be absent from your home
- Leave a light on a timer to make property appear occupied when out.
- Keep ladders, stools and anything else which could be used to climb on and enter your property out of sight.
- Padlock side gates.
- Remove valuables from line of sight, and if possible secure in a safe.
