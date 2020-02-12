Contact

'Stay Awake' event in Derry

A special event will be held in Derry later this month to give young people an opportunity to experience what it would be like to be homeless.

On Friday, February 28, the Diocese of Derry will be hosting a Stay Awake/Sleep Out to raise awareness of homelessness across Ireland.

Young people aged between 15 and 18 will engage in a 10 hour vigil in St. Eugene’s Cathedral from 9pm on Friday night until 7am on Saturday morning to sleep out, pray and raise money to prevent homelessness in Derry.

The funds raised will be donated to De Paul Ireland, Methodist city Mission Mission, Damien House, Clarendon Night Shelter and the Simon Community.

Booking is mandatory and young people aged between 15 and 18 can secure their place by completing the registration form available on www.derrydiocese.org.

The form should then be posted to Lizzie Rea, Catechetical Centre, 2 Francis Street, Derry BT48 7DS by February 21. For more details about the event, contact the centre on 71264087.

