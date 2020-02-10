Bogus caller warning

Contact
People in Derry are being urged to be on the alert for bogus callers to their homes.
It follows a number of recent incidents where people claiming to be from NI Water called at local homes.
Carol Duffy, Head of NI Water’s Customer Service Centre, said: “If this does happen, simply call the ‘Quick Check’ number on 101.
The Quick Check scheme provides reassurance to members of the public about callers to their door.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Caoimhe O’Neill from the North West Carnival Initiative springs into action at the launch of the annual St. Patrick's Day Spring Carnival. Photos: Martin McKeown.
The Bogside Inn has been a landmark building in Derry for many years. Photo by Tom Heaney, nwpresspics.com
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.