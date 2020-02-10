Bogus caller warning

People in Derry are being urged to be on the alert for bogus callers to their homes.



It follows a number of recent incidents where people claiming to be from NI Water called at local homes.



Carol Duffy, Head of NI Water’s Customer Service Centre, said: “If this does happen, simply call the ‘Quick Check’ number on 101.



The Quick Check scheme provides reassurance to members of the public about callers to their door.”