Derry charity awarded £912,000 to help educate 100,000 African children

Derry-based charity Children in Crossfire has been awarded close to £1m to help over 100,000 children in pre-primary education in Tanzania, Africa.



The grant from UK Aid Direct, DFID’s challenge fund is supporting civil society organisations to achieve sustained poverty reduction.



Established in 1996 by Derry man Richard Moore, Children in Crossfire has supported projects helping some of the most vulnerable children on the planet that suffer from the injustice of poverty.



Today it works to change the lives of children in Tanzania and Ethiopia.



The three-year grant will support over 100,000 children aged 5-6 years old in 700 pre-primary classes in the Dodoma Region of Tanzania.



It also supports its work at the national level with the Tanzanian government and research into viable community-based pre-schools for 3-5 year olds, to ensure all children in Tanzania will have access to quality inclusive Early Years’ Education.



A Children in Crossfire spokesperson said they support some of the most vulnerable children in the world.



“We work to change the lives of young children in Tanzania and Ethiopia by improving their early years’ experiences. We support essential services to ensure their well-being and education in the vital early years to help them fulfil their potential.”



Children in Crossfire’s Executive Director, Richard Moore said: “Every child deserves the best start in life and Pre-Primary Education is an important part of that.



“This project delivers quality Pre-Primary Education in a cost effective and inclusive approach, building on our strong track record in Tanzania.”



“By training teachers in 700 schools, supporting school leadership and local government, this project will provide high quality Pre-Primary Education for over 100,000 children ensuring that they perform better in Primary school,” added Craig Ferla, Tanzania Country Director, Children in Crossfire.



We thank UK Aid Direct for backing this important innovative project in Tanzania which would not be possible without their support.”