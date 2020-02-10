Court News : Derry man convicted after he admitted making cannabis 'brownies'

A 37-years-old local man who is qualified to work as a health and safety officer at FIFA and UEFA football matches has been sentenced at Derry Crown Court for drugs offences.



The defendant, who has been granted anonymity, admitted being concerned in supplying cannabis and fraudulently importing the drug.



He committed the offences between September 2018 and April of last year when he was a member of the Legenderry Cannabis Club.



A barrister for the Public Prosecution Service told the court at a plea and sentencing hearing that on April 13 of last year during a search of the defendant's family address police detected a strong smell of cannabis.



The court was told various cannabis products such as a lotion and butter making machine were found in a utility room, as were ten tins of cannabutter, a vial of cannabis oil, two boxes of cannabis bath bombs and cannabis brownies.



The barrister said the defendant imported the cannabis and used the drug to manufacture the various products found in his home.



She added: "He used the butter machine to make cannabis butter to make the brownies and he admitted supplying to 30 or more customers.



“He also admitted supplying cannabis on the street using sandwich bags. He further admitted importing several amounts of cannabis through somebody, not himself, using the dark web."



Defence barrister, Eoghan Devlin, said the defendant, who spent three months in custody after his arrest last April, had a good work ethic and was a productive member of society.



Mr Devlin said the defendant had engaged with a training centre, as a result of which he had obtained an advanced level qualification in health and safety which enabled him to work for FIFA and UEFA. at football matches. Mr Devlin added: “It is a lucrative job which pays £250 per day for working on the island of Ireland for UEFA and £400 per day for working in Europe with FIFA.



"He has always accepted his culpability for this offending and has been off cannabis since his arrest," Mr. Devlin said.

Judge Babington said it was a maximum credit case in which the defendant admitted ordering cannabis and manufacturing cannabis products as well as supplying at street level.



Judge Babington imposed an Enhanced Combination Order under which the defendant will be on probation for two years and will have to carry out one hundred hours of community service.