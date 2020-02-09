STORM CIARA UPDATE: How a Derry cafe has embraced a bit of flooding to create the 'perfect lakeside venue' for Sunday dinner

One Derry cafe is determined that Storm Ciara will not prevent it from opening today.

Staff at the Buttercup Cafe at Racecourse Road arrived this morning to find the car park outside the premises extensively flooded.

However, far from letting the conditions put them off, the staff are embracing them.

In a post on its Facebook page, the cafe said a lot of hard work and effort has gone in to 'creating the perfect lakeside venue' for people to enjoy their Sunday dinner.

"We hope you will visit us today and sample our new surroundings designed for tranquility, a hidden oasis on the Racecourse Road.

"We hope to be able to hire out boats and jetskis soon."

The cafe is open from 12pm to 4pm.

Wellies optional.