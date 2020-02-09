STORM CIARA UPDATE: How a Derry cafe has embraced a bit of flooding to create the 'perfect lakeside venue' for Sunday dinner

Contact
The car park outside the Buttercup Cafe is flooded.
One Derry cafe is determined that Storm Ciara will not prevent it from opening today.
Staff at the Buttercup Cafe at Racecourse Road arrived this morning to find the car park outside the premises extensively flooded.
However, far from letting the conditions put them off, the staff are embracing them.
In a post on its Facebook page, the cafe said a lot of hard work and effort has gone in to 'creating the perfect lakeside venue' for people to enjoy their Sunday dinner.
"We hope you will visit us today and sample our new surroundings designed for tranquility, a hidden oasis on the Racecourse Road.
"We hope to be able to hire out boats and jetskis soon."
The cafe is open from 12pm to 4pm.
Wellies optional.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.