Derry parents spending £137 a week on childcare

What is your experience of childcare, and what do you think is needed to support and enhance our vital childcare infrastructure in Northern Ireland?



Employers For Childcare has launched the 2020 Northern Ireland Childcare Survey for parents and childcare providers, giving you an opportunity to share your views.



Aoife Hamilton, policy and information manager at Employers For Childcare, highlighted the importance of this research: “We are calling on all parents and childcare providers from across Northern Ireland to complete a short, online survey. At a time when the newly restored Executive has identified childcare as a key priority, and has committed to publishing a Childcare Strategy, this survey provides an important platform for parents and childcare providers to share their views and have their voices heard.”



Last year’s report, marking a decade of this seminal research tracking trends and patterns year on year, revealed that parents in Derry were spending an average of £137 per week on childcare, and more than half reported that there was insufficient childcare provision in their area. At the same time, the research highlighted the difficulties experienced by childcare providers in Derry including increased costs and challenges to their sustainability.



With a new Executive now in place, Aoife continued: “It is a really important time for parents and childcare providers to be heard on this vital issue. Work is now underway to implement the priorities in the New Decade, New Approach deal and there is a real opportunity to work with the Executive and Assembly to deliver greater investment in our childcare infrastructure.



“We will be using the results from the survey to ensure the experience of parents and childcare providers informs the next steps for our elected representatives and policy makers.”



To share your experience of using or providing childcare, and to be in with a chance to win either an overnight stay at the Galgorm Resort & Spa or a £100 Boots voucher, visit www.employersforchildcare.org for links to the short online surveys.