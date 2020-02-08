Police say that due to a crash part of the main road between Derry and Limavady has been closed near Maydown

Contact
Police have said that due to a road traffic collision traffic travelling towards Derry city from Eglinton is being redirected onto the Ardlough Road.
A PSNI spokesperson said the road is closed from the Maydown roundabout.
Given the driving conditions this evening, motorists are being urged to drive with extra care.
