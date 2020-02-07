Contact

CATCH UP WITH THE NEWS: The Top 10 stories on Derry Now this week

Derry news round-up

1: Motorists are being warned to plan their journeys as the Foyle Bridge in Derry will be closed for two hours  - http://bit.ly/2Uyrj8t

2: Victim of early morning crash on Derry to Moville road named - http://bit.ly/2S5MUU6

3: Derry woman who achieved the 'American Dream' reveals why she now wants to give something back to her home city - http://bit.ly/2vZXlA8

4: Principal slams church officials over school merger U-turn - http://bit.ly/31BWvoW

5: I should not have to put up with this - Derry's deputy mayor speaks about the abuse she receives for simply doing her job - http://bit.ly/3bldOza

6: Fire crews called out after reports of incident at a Derry community centre in the process of being knocked down - http://bit.ly/2SqCtcJ

7: Derry family to remember brother’s tragic death - http://bit.ly/371EzFm

8: Arrival of 2,000 cows leads to traffic restrictions on roads between Derry, Letterkenny and Buncrana - http://bit.ly/31z9gkd

9: Foyle Hospice was a 'God send' to us in our time of need, say family of local man who was able to die at home - http://bit.ly/2SuXBhV

10: Tributes paid to former Sinn Fein MLA Francie Brolly who has died suddenly - http://bit.ly/2tJLl56

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


