STORM CIARA: Announced tonight that cemeteries, public parks and play parks in Derry will be closed this weekend because of the impending storm

Storm Ciara is expected to hit the north west tomorrow evening.
Derry City and Strabane District Council tonight announced that all its public parks and play parks will be closed this weekend because of Storm Ciara.
The council-wide closure will be in operation from 6pm tomorrow and all day Sunday when the storm is expected to be at its worst.
The parks and play areas will also remain closed for a period on Monday also pending a health and safety inspection.
Council cemeteries will also be closed during this period and open only to facilitate funerals.
The council has reiterated the message to the public to stay safe by taking the necessary precautions to secure their properties and users of council facilities are urged to err on the side of caution and take note of the weather advisory information.
Members of the public who avail of a Monday refuse collection service are reminded to leave bins at safe collection points and where possible to leave out as close to collection time rather than the night before.
Council officials will be monitoring the situation with their multi-agency partners throughout the duration of the alert assessing the situation.
Council is also engaging with community organisations in relation to initiating their community resilience plans where necessary.
Members of the public seeking updated information and emergency contact details are urged to use the NI Direct website www.nidirectni.gov.uk.
Road users are being advised to regularly check the Traffic Watch NI in relation to road closures and not to make any unnecessary journeys.
