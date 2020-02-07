Contact

Organisers appeal for support for an event tomorrow night in aid of the lifesaving Foyle Search and Rescue charity in Derry

Fundraising quiz being held in the city

foylesearch

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A fundraising quiz in support of one of Derry's best known charities will be held tomorrow night.

The quiz will be held in the Argyle Arms pub, beginning at 8.30pm.

All proceeds from the event will go to Foyle Search and Rescue, whose volunteers patrol the banks of the River Foyle.

The charity also has vessels on the river to help with rescue and search operations.

Teams for the quiz are requested to have six members.

Entry is £5 per person.

Everyone is welcome to come along and support this great cause.

