Western Trust has issued a statement tonight following reports that a child has been treated at Altnagelvin Hospital for suspected Coronavirus

The Western Trust has declined to comment on reports that a child has been treated at Altnagelvin Hospital for suspected Coronavirus.
Derry Now contacted the Trust after reports emerged this evening.
In response, a Western Trust Spokesperson said: "We do not comment on the individual treatment and care of our patients."
For all information and guidance regarding the Coronavirus please visit www.publichealth.hscni.net.
