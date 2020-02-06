Yellow warning of 'very strong winds' has been issued across Northern Ireland

A yellow warning of 'very strong winds' this weekend has been issued for Northern Ireland.

The warning in relation to 'Storm Ciara' has been put in place from 6pm on Saturday until midnight on Sunday.

People are being urged to take care when out.

The authorities are also warning of:

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected.

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves.

There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.