FIFA-qualified health and safety officer sentenced at Derry Crown Court on drug offences

A 37-years-old local man who is qualified to work as a health and safety officer at FIFA and UEFA football matches has been sentenced at Derry Crown Court for drugs offences.

The defendant, who has been granted anonymity, admitted being concerned in supplying cannabis and fraudulently importing the drug.

He committed the offences between September 2018 and April of last year when he was a member of the Legenderry Cannabis Club.

Defence barrister, Eoghan Devlin, told the court the defendant, who spent three months in custody after his arrest last April, had a good work ethic and was a productive member of society.

"He has engaged with the Zenith Training Centre as a result of which he has obtained an advanced level qualification in health and safety which enables him to work for FIFA. and UEFA at football matches. It is a lucrative job which pays £250 per day for working on the island of Ireland for UEFA and £400 per day for working in Europe with FIFA.

"He has always accepted his culpability for this offending and has been off cannabis since his arrest," Mr. Devlin said.

Judge Philip Babington said it was a maximum credit case in which the defendant admitted ordering cannabis and manufacturing cannabis products as well as supplying at street level.

Judge Babington imposed an Enhanced Combination Order under which the defendant will be on probation for two years and will have to carry out 100 of community service.