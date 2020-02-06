Police appeal for witnesses following a road traffic collision close to Northside Shopping Centre in Derry earlier this week

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in the Glengalliagh Road area of Derry on Monday night.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police on patrol came across a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a Ford Focus and Fiat Punto. This happened close to the Northside Village Centre, just before 9.30pm.

“Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1929 of 03/02/20.”