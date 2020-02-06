Business stars of the future to show off their entrepreneurial skills at a special event in Derry tomorrow

The business men and women of the future will be showing off their skills in Derry tomorrow.

Students taking part in the Young Enterprise programme will be selling products they have created at a Trade Fair in Foyleside Shopping Centre on Friday.

Young Enterprise run a series of programmes in local schools to encourage young people to consider a career in business.

Young Enterprise student companies from local schools will set up their stalls at Foyleside from 10am to 2pm and selling their wares to the general public.

Come down to support these budding entrepreneurs and take your pick from an exciting range of products.