Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Business stars of the future to show off their entrepreneurial skills at a special event in Derry tomorrow

People encouraged to come along and support Foyleside trade fair

Business stars of the future to show off their entrepreneurial skills at a special event in Derry tomorrow

The Young Enterprise event will be in Foyleside tomorrow.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The business men and women of the future will be showing off their skills in Derry tomorrow.

Students taking part in the Young Enterprise programme will be selling products they have created at a Trade Fair in Foyleside Shopping Centre on Friday.

Young Enterprise run a series of programmes in local schools to encourage young people to consider a career in business.

Young Enterprise student companies from local schools will set up their stalls at Foyleside from 10am to 2pm and selling their wares to the general public.

Come down to support these budding entrepreneurs and take your pick from an exciting range of products.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie