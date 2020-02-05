9,200 missed appointments cost Trust £1.5m

Over 9,200 outpatient appointments were missed in the Western Trust last year, costing the Trust £1.5million.



Each missed appointment costs the Trust £170, which equates to £1.5 millon lost to the health and social care budget in 2019.



Geraldine McKay, director of acute hospitals for the Western Trust said: “We understand that there are many genuine reasons why people are not able to make an appointment however, as these figures show every missed appointment is a lost opportunity for someone else to be seen.



The appointment slot is an actual time with a member of our clinical and nursing staff who are dedicated to patient care.



“We are asking for the public’s cooperation in reducing non-attendance for hospital outpatient appointments so that valuable resources and staff time are not wasted, as this will have a significant impact on our already overstretched health service.”



Ms McKay concluded:”Where possible we would ask patients with an appointment to let the hospital know if they won't be able to attend and to do this at the earliest opportunity and at least 24 hours beforehand."