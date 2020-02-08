Firefighting course

Contact
Are you aged 16-30 and interested in learning basic firefighting skills with Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service?
The Prince’s Trust are running two free, five-day "Get Started with the Fire Service' programmes, in Belfast and in Derry.
They are hosting a taster day on Wednesday, February 12, and the programmes take place from February in 17-21 in Northland Fire Station in Derry.
If you’re interested contact The Prince’s Trust Northern Ireland on Facebook or email outreachni@princes-trust.org.uk.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The St Patrick's Primary School team which won the under-13 category in the Credit Union Schools Quiz on Monday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.