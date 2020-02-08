Firefighting course

Are you aged 16-30 and interested in learning basic firefighting skills with Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service?



The Prince’s Trust are running two free, five-day "Get Started with the Fire Service' programmes, in Belfast and in Derry.



They are hosting a taster day on Wednesday, February 12, and the programmes take place from February in 17-21 in Northland Fire Station in Derry.



If you’re interested contact The Prince’s Trust Northern Ireland on Facebook or email outreachni@princes-trust.org.uk.