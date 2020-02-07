Are we addicted?

Contact
A special event looking at the dangers of social media will be held in Derry later this month.
Local charity, Zest, are hosting the 'Social Media – are we becoming addicted?' event on Thursday, February 20, at the City Hotel.
It will start at 7.30pm.
The talk will be presented by Zest's Conor McCafferty.
To register for the event, contact 71266999 or email orla@zestni.co.uk.
