Court News : Banned from driving and fined

Contact
A man has been banned from driving at Derry Magistrate's Court.
Lukasz Jakima, 34, of Deramore Drive, admitted a charge of driving with excess alcohol on January 11.
An evidential breath test revealed a reading of 44mgs some nine mgs over the limit.
Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client had been drinking the night before and had done a day's work but had not taken any alcohol during the day and believed he was okay.
The defendant was disqualified for 12 months and fined £100.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The survey found a high incidence of alcohol missuse and drug abuse in the Ballymagroarty and Hazelbank areas.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.