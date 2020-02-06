Court News : Banned from driving and fined

A man has been banned from driving at Derry Magistrate's Court.



Lukasz Jakima, 34, of Deramore Drive, admitted a charge of driving with excess alcohol on January 11.



An evidential breath test revealed a reading of 44mgs some nine mgs over the limit.



Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client had been drinking the night before and had done a day's work but had not taken any alcohol during the day and believed he was okay.



The defendant was disqualified for 12 months and fined £100.