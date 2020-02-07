IT experts in Derry next week

Contact
Experts will be in Derry next week to help older people learn more about the world of IT.
On Tuesday, February 11, Malvern House at Chapel Road in the Waterside welcomes back the O2 Gurus who help make the world of smart phones, connectivity, apps and pads that bit simpler.
To get an appointment between 1pm and 3pm ring 02871347478.
