St John's PS brings healthy living to Rathmor

Pupils from a Derry school hosted a lifestyle stall in a local shopping centre to mark the recent Triax Healthy Living Week.



The students from St John's Primary School demonstrated all the health and fitness work they do within the school and invited shoppers at the Rathmor Centre in Creggan to take part.



Amanada Murphy, vice-principal at St John's, aid: "The children wanted to showcase all the wellbeing work we do in our curriculum, so they ran their own stall offering yoga sessions, boxing drills and a chance for the public to play some games to get us all talking about our feelings and emotions."



The children also designed a box challenge where members of the public could choose a target for Healthy Living Week.



"The pupils then gave people three suggestions to make small changes to reach the desired target or goal," continued Ms Murphy.



"They came up with the ideas themselves and they loved engaging with the public and sharing their strategies for a good healthy life balance."



St John’s Primary School runs a number of healthy living after school clubs and have worked with Pinta Quigley and Sharon Maguire, from Strike Academy, to bring a tailor-made kick boxing and resilience club to the school.



Ms Murphy added: "We ensure the children's wellbeing is at the heart of daily life.



"Our P7 and P6 children participate in an ASPIRE programme in conjunction with Ulster University at Magee to increase resilience, happiness, ambition and growth.



"So the children wanted to give back to the community just as Triax has to make Creggan a better place.



"During the Healthy Living Week parents were invited to take part in a relaxation workshop too because we want to empower our parents to show good examples of self care, healthy living and a healthy mind to their children."