Foyle College pupils help clean up Culmore Point

The young members of the Foyle College Environment Club pictured (left) after their great work at Culmore Point
Pupils from a Derry school have done their bit to clean up the local environment.
On Sunday morning, members of Foyle College's Environmental Club gathered at Culmore Point for some litter-picking.
Culmore Point is badly affected by rubbish which washes up on the small beaches in the area.
The young people worked along a lengthy stretch of the Point area. They managed to gather a large number of bags of rubbish.
A spokesperson for the school praised their pupils.
“The before and after images show the fantastic positive impact our young people are having within the local community.”
Below: Before shows what the area looked like beforehand
