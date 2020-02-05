Foyle College pupils help clean up Culmore Point

Pupils from a Derry school have done their bit to clean up the local environment.



On Sunday morning, members of Foyle College's Environmental Club gathered at Culmore Point for some litter-picking.



Culmore Point is badly affected by rubbish which washes up on the small beaches in the area.



The young people worked along a lengthy stretch of the Point area. They managed to gather a large number of bags of rubbish.



A spokesperson for the school praised their pupils.



“The before and after images show the fantastic positive impact our young people are having within the local community.”

Below: Before shows what the area looked like beforehand