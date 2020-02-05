Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Foyle College pupils help clean up Culmore Point

Pupils from a Derry school have done their bit to clean up the local environment.

Foyle College pupils help clean up Culmore Point

The young members of the Foyle College Environment Club pictured (left) after their great work at Culmore Point

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Pupils from a Derry school have done their bit to clean up the local environment.

On Sunday morning, members of Foyle College's Environmental Club gathered at Culmore Point for some litter-picking.

Culmore Point is badly affected by rubbish which washes up on the small beaches in the area.

The young people worked along a lengthy stretch of the Point area. They managed to gather a large number of bags of rubbish.

A spokesperson for the school praised their pupils.

“The before and after images show the fantastic positive impact our young people are having within the local community.”

Below: Before shows what the area looked like beforehand

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie