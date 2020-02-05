NWRC scoops best apprentice scheme award

North West Regional College (NWRC) has been presented with the Best Apprenticeship Scheme award at the National Housing Maintenance Forum Conference.



The Derry college picked up the award along with Magherafelt-based Com- bined Facilities Manage- ment (CFM) for their joint delivery of excellent apprenticeship schemes with particular recognition for a new maintenance operations apprenticeship which acknowledges retention and clear career progression at the end of the scheme.



The awards ceremony, held in Birmingham, recognised success and ingenuity within the housing sector.



In 2018, CFM partnered with NWRC to deliver an innovative apprenticeship route in 'Maintenance- Operations'.



Through the partnership with NWRC, CFM are tackling the skills shortages facing the social housing repairs industry while providing apprentice op- portunities from trade- based learning right through to chartered construction management status.



Sinead Milligan, NWRC employer liaison officer, said: “We have excellent industry links throughout Northern Ireland and have developed strong part- nerships with our employers - CFM is an exemplary example this.



“Our commitment to delivering quality Appren- ticeships and fulfilling industry skills gaps is paramount; it is wonderful when this is recognised at a national level.”



Damian McErlain, oper- ational development manager, said: “We were thrilled to pick up the NHMF 2020 Award for ‘Best Apprenticeship Scheme’ in partnership with North West Regional College.”



Mr McErlain added: “We are delighted to get this National recognition for our work in developing the CFM Training Academy alongside our ‘Maintenance Oper- ations’ apprenticeship route with NWRC.”