Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

4.3m French to read all about Derry

A journalist from  a popular French travel magazine visited Derry this week as a guest of Tourism Ireland, Tourism NI and Fáilte Ireland.

4.3m French to read all about Derry

 French journalist and photographer, Sébastien Desurmont, right, enjoying a foodie cycle tour Derry with Lorcan McBride, Far and Wild tour guide. Photo Stephen Latimer.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A journalist from  a popular French travel magazine visited Derry this week as a guest of Tourism Ireland, Tourism NI and Fáilte Ireland.

 Journalist and photographer Sébastien  Desurmont is travelling throughout Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland to research an article for  Géo,  a monthly magazine with around 4.3 million readers.

His busy itinerary included a visit to Derry where he took part in a walking tour of the city as well as a  foodie cycle tour around a number of locations.

 “Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite a journalist from Géo magazine to visit Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland this week,” said Monica MacLaverty, Tourism Ireland’s manager Southern Europe. 

“His article and photos will be seen and read by around 4.3 million French travellers – inspiring them to come and discover the destination for themselves.

“France is one of the top four markets for tourism to the island of Ireland.

“Tourism Ireland will roll out an extensive and targeted programme of promotional activity again in 2020, to continue to grow French visitor numbers and, in particular, to encourage more of them to come and explore our regions and less-visited attractions during the off-peak season,” added Ms MacLaverty.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

4.3m French to read all about Derry

 French journalist and photographer, Sébastien Desurmont, right, enjoying a foodie cycle tour Derry with Lorcan McBride, Far and Wild tour guide. Photo Stephen Latimer.

News

4.3m French to read all about Derry

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie