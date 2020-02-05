16,000 customers to benefit from £1.6m water pumping station upgrage in Culmore

The completion of a £1.6 million water pumping station in the Culmore area of Derry will “greatly boost” the local community, the head of Derry City and Strabane District Council's environment and regeneration committee, has said.



Councillor Brian Tierney was speaking after visiting NI Water's Ballinagard water pumping station on the Culmore Road.



The pumps and control panels at the station were upgraded as part of an ongoing water pumping station improvement programme to provide greater robustness and efficiency to enable water to be pumped to the local Croppy Hill Reservoir.



Work started on site in October 2018 and was completed ahead of schedule in December last.



Clr Tierney said: “I was delighted to have the opportunity to visit the pumping station to see the improvements first hand that have been made at Ballinagard.



“The council welcome this major investment in the area, which will boost the local water infrastructure and greatly benefit the local community.”



Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon, said: “This pumping station pumps water to Croppy Hill reservoir which supplies up to 16,000 customers in the West of Derry. I want to see more investment in sustainable water and drainage infrastructure because it will make a real difference to people’s daily lives.”



Paul Davison, NI Water head of water capital procurement, said: “Water is a vital part of our infrastructure and impacts on our daily lives. We are delighted to have completed this major investment at Ballinagard, which will deliver benefits to our customers, such as increased resilience and security of the water supply, particularly in emergency situations.”