St. Columb’s Music School launch this weekend

A fast-growing new music school will be officially launched in Derry this weekend with various special guests expected to attend.



St. Columb’s School of Music, founded by Louis Fields and Nicky Morton, has quickly established itself as the “most sought-after music school” in the North West.



Both former Foyle College pupils, they have gained qualifications and accolades in the field of music over the years.



Set up in late 2017, its rapid growth saw the opening of its school premises in June 2018 at 1 St. Columb’s Court, Derry.

The founders, natives of the city, have an unprecedented passion for music and what it can achieve.



Their mission as a school and as tutors, is to afford everyone the opportunity to learn music to the highest standard, while nurturing the vast musical talent here in our great city and the wider region.



The school endeavours to provide a musical hub for up and coming talent, local schools, musical events and those who just want to learn music, no matter the age group.



The school has continued to grow at pace, now with twelve tutors covering a wide spectrum of music, piano, organ, violin, guitar, harp, clarinet, flute and vocal coaching and with a community of over 200 students.



To mark such a milestone, Louis and Nicky decided it was time to official mark the launch of St. Columb’s Music School.

This Saturday's event will be held in St. Columb’s Cathedral with a full day of musical delight and activities.



The day will kick off with a lunchtime concert at 1.00pm featuring jazz artists including Scott Flanigan, Cathal Roche and Foyle College Jazz Band, followed by an open day showcasing the school’s tutors and facilities.



The launch will continue with an evening concert at 7.30pm, with an exceptional programme including international artists The Priests, Ireland’s leading pianist Ruth Mc Ginley, critically acclaimed tenor and folk singer George Hutton and Thornhill College Chamber Choir, BBC Northern Ireland School Choir of the Year 2019.



Derry City councillors, including the Mayor, will be in attendance, as well as SDLP leader Colm Eastwood , Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry and Raphoe Andrew Forster, , Richard Yarr, BBC broadcaster and judge from BBC NI Choir of the Year, and representatives from Invest NI.



More details of times and where to buy your tickets can be found at www.stcolumbsschoolofmusic.com/tickets