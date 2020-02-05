Drunk driver cannot remember crashing and turning his car upside down, Derry court told

Derry Magistrates Court heard today how a local man could not remember being in a collision where his car turned upside down.

Thomas Anthony Friel, 42, of Little Diamond, admitted a series of driving offences that occurred on August 14.

The court heard that police were called to a report of an incident in the Foyle Road area in which a car had ended up on its roof.

A witness gave police a description of the driver and police went to Friel's home address.

When they spoke to him they suspected he had been drinking and an evidential breath test revealed a reading of 101mgs some 66mgs over the legal limit.

He admitted having no licence or insurance and told police he had bought the vehicle 'as a run around.'

Friel said he had no recollection of the actual collision but identified himself when shown CCTV taken near the incident.

He said he could remember drinking before the crash but could not remember the crash itself.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that his client had accepted he had consumed alcohol but had no memory of the crash.

Friel was disqualified for 15 months and fined a total of £500.