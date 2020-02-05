"I consider this a threat to my safety," says journalist after graffiti about her is daubed on a wall in Derry

Contact
Leona O'Neill has hit out at those behind the graffiti.
Graffiti targeting a Derry journalist has been condemned.
The graffiti about Leona O'Neill was daubed on a wall in the Creggan area of the city yesterday.
Mrs O'Neill, who works for a number of media outlets, condemned those behind the attack on her.
"I am a journalist, working in my city trying to provide for my family," she wrote on Twitter.
"I consider this a threat to my safety.
"I call on community leaders to help me get this dangerous slur removed now."
The graffiti was criticised by SDLP leader Colum Eastwood.
“Leona is a tenacious, truth seeking journalist who speaks truth to power and won’t be intimidated by faceless criminals who are trying to silence her.
“Those behind this graffiti are cowards and they’re targeting Leona because they’re afraid of her honest and powerful journalism.
“The SDLP has asked for the graffiti to be removed and I would encourage anyone with information about the targeted campaign of harassment that Leona has been forced to endure to come forward to police.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council (DCSDC), Michaela Boyle, pictured at Brooke Park with pupils from local primary schools
Some of the young people who took part in a tin whistle and piping workshop in Newbuildings Youth and Community Centre.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.