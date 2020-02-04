Youth in court charged with having large kitchen knife in Derry

Contact
Derry Court House
A 17-year-old has appeared at Derry Youth Court charged with having a knife in the city centre at the weekend..
The youth, who cannot be named due to his age, was charged with having a large kitchen knife in a public place, namely the Strand Road on Sunday last, February 2.
He was also charged with possessing a knife with intent to commit an indictable offence on the same date.
He also faced two charges of assault on a man and a woman again on the same date.
Defence solicitor, Paddy MacDermott, said t an address had to be secured for the youth but was confident that could be done by this afternoon.
He told the court bail could be granted to an address agreeable to the PSNI.
District Judge Barney McElholm said he would release the youth on bail to an address suitable to the PSNI and social services.
He ordered him to observe a curfew and have no contact with either his co-accused or any witnesses or injured parties.
The youth will appear again on March 3.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Mayor Michaela Boyle with Derry actress/singer Bronagh Gallagher, her mum Meave and members of the Amelia Earhart Legacy Committee (in red).
Chairman of the City of Derry Airport Board, Albert Harrison, pictured welcoming Aviation Minister Paul Maynard to the airport yesterday during his tour of regional airports
Councillor Sean McPeake at the newly installed Lavey and Termoneeney townlands map, unveiled in the centre of Gulladuff
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.