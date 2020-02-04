Contact

Youth in court charged with having large kitchen knife in Derry

Seventeen-year-old also charged with assaulting man and woman

Youth in court charged with having large kitchen knife in Derry e

Derry Court House

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A 17-year-old has appeared at Derry Youth Court charged with having a knife in the city centre at the weekend..
The youth, who cannot be named due to his age, was charged with having a large kitchen knife in a public place, namely the Strand Road on Sunday last, February 2.
He was also charged with possessing a knife with intent to commit an indictable offence on the same date.
He also faced two charges of assault on a man and a woman again on the same date.
Defence solicitor, Paddy MacDermott, said t an address had to be secured for the youth but was confident that could be done by this afternoon.
He told the court bail could be granted to an address agreeable to the PSNI.
District Judge Barney McElholm said he would release the youth on bail to an address suitable to the PSNI and social services.
He ordered him to observe a curfew and have no contact with either his co-accused or any witnesses or injured parties.
The youth will appear again on March 3.

