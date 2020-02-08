Reported 30,000 objections to mining in Sperrins

The Department for Infrastructure has received over 30,000 letters objecting to gold mining in the Sperrins, its been reported.



According to independent journalism site The Canary, the letters were received by the government department by January 27 of this year.



Campaigners claim around 20,000 of these have been sent since the beginning of 2019.



The company behind the proposals, Dalradian Gold Ltd, applied for planning permission in November 2017 to mine this Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), but locals remain concerned about the impact the mine would have on their community.



Anti-mining activists launched fresh objections to the proposed goldmine following a revised application by Dalradian for a waste management plan, advertised in October 2019.



One local campaign group saw their bid for a judicial review dismissed by the High Court in February 2019 and anti-mine protesters suffered a further setback in June of that year.



Police informed told activists of death threats made against them.



InAugust 2019, Dalradian announced that it would no longer propose using cyanide in the gold mining process, something that had caused reat concern to local people.



In November, campaigner Fidelma O’Kane was successful in the High Court after she took a judicial review against the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) over a discharge consent it had awarded to Dalradian



The consent allowed the company to discharge nine heavy metals into the local Owenkillew river.



In response to the objection letters, a Dalradian spokesperson told The Canary: “Dalradian’s proposal for an underground gold and silver mine in West Tyrone has received over 4,000 letters of support.



"This is an unprecedented number for any planning project in Northern Ireland.



“Last year we made a number of environmental enhancements to our proposed processes including removing cyanide and reducing water demand by 30%. Over 80% of the objections to the planning application predate these changes.”



Earlier this month, Dalradian welcomed the return of devolved government.



Peter McKenna, the company’s Community Relations Manager, said the company's proposals for what he called an

"environmentally responsible, underground mine" supports key policy areas of the new Executive.



Mr McKenna said: “Dalradian has been developing an economically transformative project that will be one of the largest ever inward investments west of the Bann, supporting 1,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs.



"We’re pleased that a growing proportion of the local community are supportive of the project. 1,600 people have already visited our existing site and engaged with us on all aspects of the plan.



He added: "The deposit at Curraghinalt includes copper, silver and gold – metals which are vital for the new renewable technologies that will help drive decarbonisation."



Mr McKenna said that the company operates to "the highest environmental standards" and supports "strong regulatory oversight of industry".



"We welcome the Executive’s plan to establish an independent Environmental Protection Agency as an opportunity to further support this critical function.



“We look forward to working with the Executive to explore how we can maximise the benefits Dalradian’s project can bring, not just to Tyrone, but all of Northern Ireland.