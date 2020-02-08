Night of Hope this Sunday

St Mary’s Church in Bellaghy will host a musical fundraiser in aid of mental health support on Sunday, February 7.



‘A Night of Hope’ will feature performances from St Mary’s Youth Choir, The Ward Sisters, The Gribbin irls, Oonagh Clarke, The Robinson Sisters, Justin McGurk, Fiddler Adam, Michael Mawhinney and Cloughfin Pipe Band.



Anyone heading along will also have the chance to hear from two mental health guest speakers on the evening.



Admission will be by voluntary donation, with all funds going to the S.T.E.P.S, community rescue services and mental health charities.