Bail varied for threat accused

Colraine Courthouse

A judge has agreed to change a Limavady woman's bail conditions so she can attend the Roe Valley Residents' Association building in Limavady.

Carmel McAteer, of Sperrin Road, Limavady, appeared before Coleraine Magistrates Court on on January 27.

The 32-year-old is charged with making a threat on New Year's Day this year to kill a woman.

It is alleged a comment made by the defendant was heard by a police officer.

The defendant's lawyer told the court that McAteer volunteers three days a week at the Residents' Association based on Keady Way but her bail conditions included a ban on her being at Keady Way.

The police officer said an alleged incident happened just doors away from the Association building in Keady Way and voiced concerns that the alleged victim could attend the centre.

Outlining the background, the officer said police had received a 999 call to Keady Way on January 1 this year following reports that a number of people were kicking a front door.

As police went to arrest a man, McAteer was heard shouting: “I'm going to kill her,” the court heard, and police believed that was a reference to a woman at Keady Way.

Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare agreed to vary McAteer's bail conditions to allow her to carry out voluntary work on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays but she must enter the Residents' Association premises from Sperrin Road and not be outside on Keady Way.

The defendant is also not to contact the alleged victim or consume alcohol.


The case was adjourned until February 17 and the defendant was released on £500 bail.

