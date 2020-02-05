Bail varied for threat accused

Contact
A judge has agreed to change a Limavady woman's bail conditions so she can attend the Roe Valley Residents' Association building in Limavady.
Carmel McAteer, of Sperrin Road, Limavady, appeared before Coleraine Magistrates Court on on January 27.
The 32-year-old is charged with making a threat on New Year's Day this year to kill a woman.
It is alleged a comment made by the defendant was heard by a police officer.
The defendant's lawyer told the court that McAteer volunteers three days a week at the Residents' Association based on Keady Way but her bail conditions included a ban on her being at Keady Way.
The police officer said an alleged incident happened just doors away from the Association building in Keady Way and voiced concerns that the alleged victim could attend the centre.
Outlining the background, the officer said police had received a 999 call to Keady Way on January 1 this year following reports that a number of people were kicking a front door.
As police went to arrest a man, McAteer was heard shouting: “I'm going to kill her,” the court heard, and police believed that was a reference to a woman at Keady Way.
Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare agreed to vary McAteer's bail conditions to allow her to carry out voluntary work on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays but she must enter the Residents' Association premises from Sperrin Road and not be outside on Keady Way.
The defendant is also not to contact the alleged victim or consume alcohol.
The case was adjourned until February 17 and the defendant was released on £500 bail.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council (DCSDC), Michaela Boyle, pictured at Brooke Park with pupils from local primary schools
Some of the young people who took part in a tin whistle and piping workshop in Newbuildings Youth and Community Centre.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.