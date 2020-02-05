Department vow to fix 30 faulty street lights

Contact
News that almost 30 faulty street lights are to be fixed in Castlerock has been welcomed by local councillor.
SDLP representative Helena Dallat O’Driscoll welcomed the undertaking from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to begin repairing the defects from next week.
The Causeway Coast and Glens Borough councillor said: “I welcome this beacon of light which will result in almost 30 defective street lights being operational again in Castlerock where they have been badly missed both by local residents and visitors.
“It is regrettable that the street lighting programme had to be cut back due to financial constraints and had to be left to the Department’s internal workforce to provide a skeleton repair service resulting in a much longer repair time for outages.
“In my correspondence with the new Minister for Infrastructure, Nichola Mallon, it is clear that money continues to be a challenge and this is affecting other towns and villages throughout the borough.
"Pond Park, in Kilrea, for example, has several street lights out and this is one of the main routes to two schools as well as a well-used walking route for local people."
The Bann DEA representative added: “I am grateful to the Street Lighting Engineer for the Northern Division for his help in this matter and look forward to working with the Department in the future to ensure that all these issues are resolved.”
