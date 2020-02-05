Villages benefit from six figure EU funding

A six figure funding boost has led to four villages receive much needed upgrade works.



Ballinderry, Ballylifford, Desertmartin and Longfield benefited from £100K of funding from the EU Rural Development ‘LEADER’ Programme.



The work included new lighting around the football pitches in Ballinderry and Longfield, resurfacing of the carpark in Ballylifford, and an environmental scheme with new planting, paving and street furniture in Desertmartin.



The programme was delivered by Mid Ulster Rural Development Partnership on behalf of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, with Mid Ulster District Council providing 25% of the funding.



Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Martin Kearney, visited the villages and commented on the completed works.

He said: “Ballinderry, Ballylifford, Desertmartin and Longfield are the most recent villages to benefit from village renewal projects across the district, supported by the Council and Mid Ulster Rural Development Partnership (Local Action Group).



“Following the 100K investment, Ballinderry and Longfield pitches have received new outdoor lighting, which will encourage users to access the grounds safely at any time of the year.



“The resurfaced carpark at Ballylifford and new paving and street furniture at Desertmartin, offer enhanced surroundings for the local community to live, work and enjoy, especially as we move towards spring.”



Speaking at the launch of these projects Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster Rural Development Partnership and local Councillor Sean Clarke, said: “A total £2.15m in grant aid has been allocated to the LAG’s Village Renewal Scheme in Mid Ulster part funded under Priority 6 (LEADER) of the Northern Ireland Rural Development Programme 2014-2020 by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and the European Union.



“Along with match funding from Mid Ulster Council this will total over £2.8m of investment in our rural towns and villages to improve the local environment and recreational facilities. The LAG considers the Village Renewal Scheme as the cornerstone of our Rural Strategy to improve the fabric of our towns and villages.”



The village renewal projects are coordinated by the Council, in partnership with local communities and in close liaison with the Local Action Group.