Keep her lit! Gas installation confirmed for another area of Derry

Work to install gas in another area of Derry is to begin in March, it was confirmed this morning.

Gas will be available in the Bligh's Lane area of Creggan from later this year.

SDLP Councillor for the Moor, John Boyle, welcomed the upcoming installations.

“Following confirmation from Apex, I am pleased to confirm that residents of Bligh’s Lane, Creggan will soon be able to avail of gas heating.

“This will no doubt be welcome news for many constituents who had queried whether this scheme was going ahead.

"It is hoped that a contractor will be secured by March and that installations are expected to be in place later this year.

“Apex have advised that tenants will receive letters in due course.”