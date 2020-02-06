MLA to sit on new Assembly committee

Contact
Sinn Fein MLA Emma Sheerin.
Mid Ulster MLA to sit on Communities and Executive Office committees.
Emma Sheerin, Sinn Féin MLA in South Derry, has spoken of her optimism following the announcement that she will be a member of the Communities, Executive Office, and Audit committees in the newly reinstated assembly.
"Three committees is a serious commitment, and as a new MLA I am obviously heartened by the show of faith in myself from our party leadership. We are blessed in team Sinn Féin to have depth in leadership, from Vice President Michelle O'Neill and our new chief whip, John O'Dowd.
"Since Stormont was reinstated, lots of things are learning curves for myself, but the mix of enthusiastic 'newbies' and more experienced 'older heads' in our group means that help with issues is never far away.
"Over the next two years, I am determined to see delivery for this area coming out of Stormont, and membership of these committees, Communities and The Executive Office in particular, will aid with this. Across the board it is my objective to put rural matters on the agenda.

