New townlands map installed in Gulladuff

Councillor Sean McPeake at the newly installed Lavey and Termoneeney townlands map, unveiled in the centre of Gulladuff
A new plaque detailing Lavey and Termoneeney townlands has been unveiled.
The informative sign was installed in Gulladuff in the recently recently refurbished shared space in the centre of the village.
The plaque is the most recent addition to the newly designed area jointly funded with EU monies through Mid-Ulster Rural Development Partnership and Mid-Ulster District Council.
Welcoming the new sign, Carntogher Sinn Fein Councillor Sean Mc Peake said: “The new townland’s plaque is a tremendous asset to the area for locals and visitors alike.
"The plaque which is placed in an area where young people would meet will assist in highlighting Lavey’s townland’s, the meanings of their names and their Irish translations.
"This is particularly important as we strive to retain and keep the historical relevance of our townlands to the fore.
"I wish to commend Termoneeney Community Association for their assistance in helping to create this plaque which I know will be greatly appreciated by everyone viewing it.”
